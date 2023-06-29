HI Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $9.04 million and $130,135.04 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,569.20 or 0.99991446 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00328546 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $91,628.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

