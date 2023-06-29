Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MGV stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.53. 31,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $107.28. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

