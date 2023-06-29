Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.61 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 17.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $21,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,220. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $99.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

