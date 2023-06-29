Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.07. 1,085,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,280. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

