Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614,564 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,612,000 after acquiring an additional 298,097 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,598,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,745,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,862,000 after acquiring an additional 40,488 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.