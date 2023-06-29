holoride Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.83 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $12.83 million and $154,162.81 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.45 or 0.06083587 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00041601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029861 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01808734 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $167,573.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

