Horan Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 85.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 562.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 80,306 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.86.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $248.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $249.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.