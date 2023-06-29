Horan Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $107.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.21.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

