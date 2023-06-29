Horan Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 1,753 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,964,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,859,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,293,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 801,180 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 601,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,771,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

