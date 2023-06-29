Horan Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 3,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $313.66 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.05 and a 200 day moving average of $340.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

