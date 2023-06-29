Horan Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,147,000 after purchasing an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 786,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $147.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $155.91.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

