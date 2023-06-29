Horan Securities Inc. Invests $42,000 in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 601,650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,535,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 485,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 386,391 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,828,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

