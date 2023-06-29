Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FQAL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $4,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 115,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,585,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $288.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

