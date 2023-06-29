Horan Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 581 Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FQAL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 115,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,585,000.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $288.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.