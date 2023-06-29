Horan Securities Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,186,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,601 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,990,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,958,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,716,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,680,000 after acquiring an additional 382,614 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

