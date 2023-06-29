Horan Securities Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RODM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.