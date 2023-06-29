Horizen Price Reaches $7.31 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $7.31 or 0.00023797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $101.28 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00103969 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00045546 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,849,106 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

