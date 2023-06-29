Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Short Interest Update

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HSPO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,816. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $1,072,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

