Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on HRZN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of HRZN traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $12.08. 183,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,806. The firm has a market cap of $346.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 193,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 42,381 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

