HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 509.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 158.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.19) to GBX 1,000 ($12.71) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.85) to GBX 800 ($10.17) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.26) to GBX 630 ($8.01) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.68) to GBX 671 ($8.53) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $729.60.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $39.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. Analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

