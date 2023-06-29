Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the May 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HCNWF traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 135,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,446. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.95. Hypercharge Networks has a twelve month low of 0.28 and a twelve month high of 4.50.

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies, installs, and maintains electric vehicle charging stations and solutions in Canada. The company was formerly known as Cliffwood Capital Corp. and changed its name to Hypercharge Networks Corp. in September 2018. Hypercharge Networks Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

