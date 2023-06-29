Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.36

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and traded as high as $42.28. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 849 shares trading hands.

Hyundai Motor Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, The new i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under The new Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.

