ICON Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $196.36 million and $4.62 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,353,535 coins and its circulating supply is 960,353,833 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,342,323.7681291 with 960,342,533.5286025 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20338572 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,632,753.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

