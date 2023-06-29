IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.41

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.41 and last traded at $54.99, with a volume of 72282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get IES alerts:

IES Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98.

Insider Activity at IES

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter.

In other IES news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 9,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $484,194.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,849.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,221 shares of company stock worth $1,581,515. Insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IES

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IES by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in IES by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IES by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.