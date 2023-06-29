Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $52,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.15. The company had a trading volume of 336,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.