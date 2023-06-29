Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITW traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.57. The stock had a trading volume of 368,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,880. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.17. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

