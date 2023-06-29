Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Stock Price Down 3%

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Free Report) shares were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 46,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.
Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 716.73% and a negative return on equity of 701.26%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
