Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Stock Price Down 3%

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Free Report) shares were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 46,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

Get Impel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 716.73% and a negative return on equity of 701.26%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.