Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$87.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.93.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE IMO traded up C$0.56 on Thursday, reaching C$67.34. The company had a trading volume of 423,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,964. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$64.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.87. The stock has a market cap of C$39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.67 and a 52 week high of C$79.83.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$15.04 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.2651622 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

