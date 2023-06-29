Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,812,000 after purchasing an additional 533,001 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,770,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,826 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.97. 210,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,072. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Oklahoma City, OK, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Houston, TX, Nashville, TN, and Tampa, FL.

