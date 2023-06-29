Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.08

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 106208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

The stock has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.2358 per share. This is a boost from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.15%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

