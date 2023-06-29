Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.08

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 106208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.
Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.
Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.
Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.