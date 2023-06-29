Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Underperform

Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of Industrias Peñoles stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Industrias Peñoles has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $16.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

