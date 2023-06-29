Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Underperform

Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Industrias Peñoles Stock Down 9.6 %
Shares of Industrias Peñoles stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Industrias Peñoles has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $16.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile
Read More
