Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.25 Per Share

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ingenta Stock Up 15.8 %
Shares of LON:ING traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 106.50 ($1.35). 28,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,221. The firm has a market cap of £15.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,171.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ingenta has a 52-week low of GBX 85.01 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.95 ($1.72). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.38.
About Ingenta
