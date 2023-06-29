Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.25 Per Share

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ingenta Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of LON:ING traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 106.50 ($1.35). 28,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,221. The firm has a market cap of £15.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,171.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ingenta has a 52-week low of GBX 85.01 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.95 ($1.72). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.38.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

