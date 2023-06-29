Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Stock Holdings Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 407.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,087 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 4.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $26,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFEB. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $309,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFEB opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

