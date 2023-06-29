Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KOCT stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

