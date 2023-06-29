Insider Buying: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Buys $252,324.37 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,324.37. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,396,858 shares in the company, valued at $45,355,979.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $434,477.82.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $260,982.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $319,312.40.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $626,329.98.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.20.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 141,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

