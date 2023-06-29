Insider Buying: Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB – Free Report) insider Ashley Pattison purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$13,650.00 ($9,100.00).

Ashley Pattison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Ashley Pattison purchased 150,000 shares of Firebird Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$12,750.00 ($8,500.00).

Firebird Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Firebird Metals Company Profile

Firebird Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of manganese properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Oakover Manganese project that includes one granted exploration license and two exploration license applications covering an area of 360 square kilometers located in the Eastern Pilbara Region, Western Australia.

