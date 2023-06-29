Insider Buying: Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND) Insider Buys 225,000 Shares of Stock

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Free Report) insider Glenn Featherby purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £20,250 ($25,746.98).

Landore Resources Stock Down 15.2 %

LON LND traded down GBX 1.58 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 8.80 ($0.11). The company had a trading volume of 2,362,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,933. The firm has a market cap of £10.15 million, a P/E ratio of -443.25 and a beta of 0.26. Landore Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22 ($0.28). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.37.

About Landore Resources

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; and Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

