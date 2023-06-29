Insider Buying: Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND) Insider Buys 225,000 Shares of Stock

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Free Report) insider Glenn Featherby purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £20,250 ($25,746.98).
Landore Resources Stock Down 15.2 %
LON LND traded down GBX 1.58 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 8.80 ($0.11). The company had a trading volume of 2,362,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,933. The firm has a market cap of £10.15 million, a P/E ratio of -443.25 and a beta of 0.26. Landore Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22 ($0.28). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.37.
About Landore Resources
