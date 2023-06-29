Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires £3,936 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Free Report) insider Charles Julian Cazalet purchased 4 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £984 ($1,251.11) per share, for a total transaction of £3,936 ($5,004.45).
Charles Julian Cazalet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 26th, Charles Julian Cazalet bought 21 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £983.64 ($1,250.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,656.44 ($26,263.75).
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LTI opened at GBX 987 ($12.55) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,024.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,031.52. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 944 ($12.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,305 ($16.59). The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.59.
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.
