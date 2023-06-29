Insider Buying: XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Purchases 22,000 Shares of Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF – Free Report) insider David Brown acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$23,958.00 ($15,972.00).

David Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, David Brown purchased 19,200 shares of XRF Scientific stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,696.00 ($14,464.00).

On Tuesday, May 9th, David Brown acquired 51,000 shares of XRF Scientific stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$60,180.00 ($40,120.00).

On Wednesday, April 26th, David Brown bought 10,000 shares of XRF Scientific stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,500.00 ($8,333.33).

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03.

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

