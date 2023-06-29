Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total value of $1,365,039.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,078.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $1,327,460.28.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $1,392,893.82.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,489,890.39.

On Friday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $1,414,320.42.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total value of $176.59.

On Monday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $1,565,939.06.

On Thursday, May 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $1,383,839.10.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $1,178,912.04.

On Friday, April 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $1,273,752.18.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $1,298,302.08.

Atlassian Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,110. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average of $157.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

