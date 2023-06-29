Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total value of $1,365,039.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,078.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $1,327,460.28.
- On Thursday, June 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $1,392,893.82.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,489,890.39.
- On Friday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $1,414,320.42.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total value of $176.59.
- On Monday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $1,565,939.06.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $1,383,839.10.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $1,178,912.04.
- On Friday, April 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $1,273,752.18.
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $1,298,302.08.
Atlassian Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,110. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average of $157.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
