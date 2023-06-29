Insider Selling: Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) VP Sells 48,718 Shares of Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.22. 2,653,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,194. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

