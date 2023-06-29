Insider Selling: Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Major Shareholder Sells $94,000.00 in Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,630,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,162,696.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rajat Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Rajat Suri sold 4,241 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $14,546.63.

Presto Automation Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of PRST stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. Presto Automation Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,607,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Presto Automation by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,614 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

