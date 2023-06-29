Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $1,090,750.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,061,250.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $259,367.13.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 539,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

