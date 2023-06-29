Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $1,167,360.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,156,000.00.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $288.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.04 and its 200-day moving average is $232.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

