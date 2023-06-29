International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

IBM traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.37. 1,020,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,849. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average of $132.80. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.