International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %
IBM traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.37. 1,020,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,849. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average of $132.80. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
