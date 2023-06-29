Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $14.88 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00013396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00041992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030648 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,031,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,561,964 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

