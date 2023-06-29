Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 3.1% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

