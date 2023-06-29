Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC trimmed its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in ESAB by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,710,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 364,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ESAB by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,480,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESAB by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,008,000 after buying an additional 401,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ESAB by 2,239.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.08%.

ESAB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

