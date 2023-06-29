Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $570,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,854,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,333.55 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,343.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,330.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

