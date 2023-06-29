Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 0.9% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

